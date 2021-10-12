IKM-Manning buries Lawton-Bronson on the road

IKM-Manning rushed for a season-high 426 yards with six touchdowns on the ground, as the Wolves rolled to a 48-27 victory over Lawton-Bronson in Class A, District 8 football action on Friday night at Lawton.

The win was the third in four games for IKM-Manning, which improved to 4-2 in District 8 and 4-3 overall.

IKM-Manning finished with 459 total yards in all against the Eagles, which had 409 total yards with 133 rushing and 276 passing.

The Wolves outscored L-B 27-6 in the second quarter, as Cory McCarville’s squad rallied from a 14-13 deficit early in the second to take a 27-13 lead at halftime.

L-B outscored IKM-Manning 14-7 in the third quarter to pull to within 34-27, but the Wolves then posted a 14-0 shutout in the fourth for the win.

Amos Rasmussen had an outstanding night in the rushing department for IKM-Manning, as the senior carried the ball 23 times for 306 yards with three touchdown runs of 75, 65 and 23 yards.

Cooper Irlmeier also ran the ball 26 times for 100 yards with TD runs of 3 yards and 1 yard.