IKM-Manning cross country teams claim titles at Audubon

The IKM-Manning boys and girls claimed team championships at the Audubon Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 28 team points for the title.

Oakland Riverside was second to the Wolves with 47 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning took first place with 15 points, as the Wolves were the only team to field a full squad on Thursday.

Lane Sams paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing third overall out of 34 runners in 18 minutes, 43 seconds.

Caden Keller was fourth in 18:44. Timothy Conner ran seventh in 19:21 and Joel McLaws took ninth in 19:56.

McLaws was followed by Abe Polzien (11th, 20:03), Kasche Huehn (12th, 20:11), Josiah Conner (13th, 20:16), Nathan Johnson (14th, 20:25), Jayden Phipps (16th, 21:14), Ryan Germer (17th, 21:15), Brody Blom (30th, 26:26) and Zander Richards (33rd, 27:23).

Emily Albertsen paced the IKM-Manning girls, as she placed fourth overall out of 21 runners in 22:53.