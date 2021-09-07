IKM-Manning cross country teams compete at Logan

The IKM-Manning boys ran third and girls sixth at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Logan.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning accumulated 83 team points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 118 team points.

Caden Keller led the IKM-Manning boys, placing 10th overall out of 91 runners in 16 minutes, 48.98 seconds.

Two other boys medaled for the Wolves in Lane Sams (14th, 17:08.24) and Josiah Connor (16th, 17:40.12).

Abe Polzien ran 24th in 18:37.73. Nathan Johnson took 26th in 18:43.61.

He was followed by Jayden Phipps (36th, 19:12.50), Ryan Germer (39th, 19:17.55), Timothy Connor (41st, 19:28.52), Joel McLaws (48th, 19:51.11), Braden Fuchs (65th, 21:58.83), Brody Blom (73rd, 23:31.09) and Zander Richards (83rd, 24:39.71).

Leading the way for the IKM-Manning girls was freshman Emily Albertsen, who placed 10th overall out of 64 runners in a time of 20:19.39.