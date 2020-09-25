 Skip to main content
IKM-Manning falls in three Treynor in WIC play
IKM-Manning falls in three Treynor in WIC play

Wolves vs. Cardinals

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 loss to Treynor in Western Iowa Conference volleyball competition on Tuesday night at Manning.

Treynor picked up a 25-20, 25-7, 25-16 victory over the Wolves, which slipped to 0-4 in the WIC play, 2-13 overall in matches and 6-32 in games.

Sierra Ferry led IKM-Manning with five kills.

Bre Muhlbauer added three kills and two ace serves. Navaeh Boland had three kills and 10 digs.

Bianca Cadwell finished with two kills and eight digs. Amber Halbur had 13 assists and six digs with Lauren Danner contributing eight digs.

