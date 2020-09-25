IKM-Manning falls in three Treynor in WIC play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 loss to Treynor in Western Iowa Conference volleyball competition on Tuesday night at Manning.

Treynor picked up a 25-20, 25-7, 25-16 victory over the Wolves, which slipped to 0-4 in the WIC play, 2-13 overall in matches and 6-32 in games.

Sierra Ferry led IKM-Manning with five kills.

Bre Muhlbauer added three kills and two ace serves. Navaeh Boland had three kills and 10 digs.