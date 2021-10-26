IKM-Manning falls to South O'Brien in Class A Playoffs

South O’Brien’s Parker Struve scored two rushing touchdowns on Friday night, as the Wolverines picked up a 21-7 victory over IKM-Manning in a Class A first-round postseason football game at Paullina.
The loss ended IKM-Manning’s season at 5-4 overall under first-year head coach Cory McCarville, whose team qualified for the Playoffs as the number three team out of District 8.
South O’Brien led 7-0 after one quarter, as Struve scored from 33 yards out on the final play of the quarter.
Neither team scored in the second quarter.
South O’Brien went up 14-0 late in the third on a one-yard touchdown run by Jacob Van Lith.
IKM-Manning then scored its lone touchdown of the game on its first possession in the fourth, as Amos Rasmussen went over from a yard out and added the PAT kick with 10:11 remaining to make it 14-7.
South O’Brien then went up two scores at the 6:50 mark of the fourth, as Struve scored his second rushing touchdown of the night from eight yards out.
Struve carried the ball 35 times for 233 yards to lead the Wolverines.
IKM-Manning finished with 284 total yards, including 214 rushing and 70 passing.
Rasmussen ran the ball 21 times for 121 yards with the one TD.
Cooper Irlmeier also had 21 rushing attempts for 78 yards.
Wolves’ quarterback Nolan Ramsey was 6-of-21 for 70 yards in the passing department.
Eli Dreyer had one catch for 36 yards. Hunter Smith also caught two passes for 26 yards.
Defensively for IKM-Manning, Cooper Perdew led the team with 8.5 tackles (5 solo).
Luke Ramsey added 7.5 tackles (3 solo) and recovered a fumble, while Irlmeier also had 4.5 tackles (2 solo).
South O’Brien (7-2) will now take on Britt, West Hancock (9-0) in a second-round postseason game this Friday night at Britt.