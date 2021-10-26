IKM-Manning falls to South O'Brien in Class A Playoffs

South O’Brien’s Parker Struve scored two rushing touchdowns on Friday night, as the Wolverines picked up a 21-7 victory over IKM-Manning in a Class A first-round postseason football game at Paullina.

The loss ended IKM-Manning’s season at 5-4 overall under first-year head coach Cory McCarville, whose team qualified for the Playoffs as the number three team out of District 8.

South O’Brien led 7-0 after one quarter, as Struve scored from 33 yards out on the final play of the quarter.

Neither team scored in the second quarter.

South O’Brien went up 14-0 late in the third on a one-yard touchdown run by Jacob Van Lith.

IKM-Manning then scored its lone touchdown of the game on its first possession in the fourth, as Amos Rasmussen went over from a yard out and added the PAT kick with 10:11 remaining to make it 14-7.

South O’Brien then went up two scores at the 6:50 mark of the fourth, as Struve scored his second rushing touchdown of the night from eight yards out.