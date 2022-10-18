IKM-Manning girls 0-3 in consolation action on WIC Tournament

The IKM-Manning girls went 0-3 in matches and 0-6 in games in consolation action of the Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night at Neola.

Defeating IKM-Manning were Tri-Center (21-10, 21-16), Audubon (21-13, 21-10) and Logan-Magnolia (21-19, 21-15).

The three setbacks dropped IKM-Manning to 2-22 overall in matches and 5-56 in games.

Kylie Powers led IKM-Manning with 10 kills to go with two digs, two ace serves and two blocks.

Megan Williams had seven kills, three digs and two blocks. Laura McCarville chipped in with five kills, four digs and three ace serves.

Amber Halbur contributed 20 assists, 10 digs, two kills and two blocks.

Mabel Langel had five kills and four digs. Anna Stangl finished with 20 assists and three ace serves.

Ella Richards had six assists and four digs, while Karlee Arp wound up with five digs, two assists, two kills and one block.