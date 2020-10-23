IKM-Manning girls advance past Ogden in four games

IKM-Manning opened Class 2A regional play on Monday night with a 3-1 victory over Ogden at Manning.

McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club defeated the visiting Bulldogs 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, as the Wolves moved to 3-20 overall in matches and 10-50 in games.

Bianca Cadwell had a nice all-around match for the winners, as she delivered 15 kills, 11 digs with one ace serve and one block.

Taylor Ferneding added 17 assists, 10 digs and three kills. Kylie Powers and Bre Muhlbauer each had five kills and one ace.

Sierra Ferry contributed 11 digs, five kills and three aces. Amber Halbur had seven digs, three kills and one ace.