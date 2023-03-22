Emma Konker-Petersen’s IKM-Manning track and field team competed at the Buena Vista University Indoor on March 17 at Storm Lake.
The top finish for IKM-Manning was a fourth-place effort in the 4x200 relay in 2:00.72 with Mabel Langel, Taylor Beckendorf, Alikxa McGinn and Karlee Arp.
The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Beckendorf, Emmie Ring, Emily Albertsen and McGinn ran fifth in 11:15.29.
Also, a second 4x200 relay team of Amber Halbur, Madelyn Snyder, Abby Neiheisel and Hannah McKinney took fifth in 2:01.91.