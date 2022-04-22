IKM-Manning girls, boys compete at Ace Nelson Relays

The IKM-Manning boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed at the 2022 Ace Nelson Relays on Tuesday at Denison.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning garnered 104 team points for third place overall behind champion Sioux City Heelan (123) and second-place Lawton-Bronson (107).

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 50 points for eighth place.

Ridge View claimed the team title for the girls with 118.50 points.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys had one first-place finish on Tuesday, as Lane Sams took gold in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 55.0 seconds.

Amos Rasmussen took second in both the 100-meter dash (11.32) and 200-meter dash (23.62).

Other individual seconds went to Reed Hinners in the 3,200 (10:55.1) and Caden Keller in the 1,600-meter run (5:00.0).

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Keller, Jaxon Doyel, Abe Polzien and Hunter Smith ran second as well in 9:06.6.

Sams placed third in the 1,600 (5:04.4), while the distance medley relay foursome of Rasmussen, Eli Dreyer, Ross Kusel and Keller ran third in 3:57.13.

IKM-Manning took fourth in both the shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Will Fara, Hinners, Trey Barry and Brody Blom ran 1:13.6, while the 4x400 squad of Doyel, Dreyer, Smith and Kusel turned in a time of 3:52.9.

Picking up individual fifths for the Wolves were Hinners in the 800-meter run (2:18.8), Conner Halbur in the shot put (35-4), Kusel in the high jump (5-8) and Doyel in the 400-meter dash (55.76).

Halbur also took sixth in the discus with a toss of 101-2. Rasmussen wound up sixth in the long jump with a best leap of 17-5 1/2.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning was led by its 4x800 relay team that placed second overall in 11:11.19 with Julianna Stribe, Bianca Cadwell, Emily Albertsen and Emmie Ring.

Albertsen placed third in the 3,000-meter run in 12:11.30.

Stribe ran fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:49.10, while Morgan Hanson finished fourth in the 3,000 in 12:34.13.

Hanson also took fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:49.91.

The Wolves’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Madelyn Snyder, Ring, Abby Neiheisel and Amber Halbur ran fifth in 1:19.22.

Individual sixths went to Jersey Bexten in the discus (77-7) and Ring in the 400-meter hurdles (1:18.82).

The distance medley and 4x200 relay teams took sixth.

The distance medley foursome of Cadwell, Hannah McKinney, Taylor Beckendorf and Stribe ran 5:02.77, while the 4x200 group of Halbur, Snyder, Neiheisel and Cadwell circled the track in 2:00.47.

“The girls competed well despite the cold weather. Our 4x800 team beat two teams that we have not yet beat this season, so that was a huge accomplishment,” commented IKM-Manning coach Emma Konkler.