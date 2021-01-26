IKM-Manning girls, boys drop home games against Audubon

IKM-Manning hosted Audubon in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Thursday night at Manning.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls shot just 24 percent from the field in a 46-31 loss to the Wheelers.
The nightcap went right down to the wire with the Audubon boys getting a big defensive play in the final seconds for a 38-35 triumph over the host Wolves.
Girls’ results
Thursday’s 15-point loss snapped a two-game win streak for IKM-Manning, which fell to 4-6 in WIC action and 4-8 overall.
The host Wolves struggled offensively, as Gene Rasmussen’s club was limited to single digits in three of the four quarters, trailing 14-4 after one, 24-13 at halftime and 37-20 going into the fourth.
On the night, IKM-Manning converted only 3-of-18 three-point opportunities and was just 2-of-11 at the free throw line.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with nine points to go with six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Bianca Cadwell added eight points, 10 boards and three steals.
Macie Doyel had six points and two steals for the Wolves. Bre Muhlbauer also had four points, two boards and two assists.
Taylor Ferneding finished with two points, eight boards and two assists, while Nicole Hanson had two points, two boards and two steals.
Boys’ results
Thursday’s three-point setback was the third loss in four games for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 3-7 in the WIC and 4-8 overall.
It was a defensive battle between the Wolves and Wheelers, which led 10-4 after the first quarter.
IKM-Manning opened the second on an 8-0 run and battled back to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.
The Wolves actually led by nine at 28-19 midway through the third quarter before the Wheelers closed on a 12-5 run to pull to within 33-31 to start the fourth.
Audubon then outscored IKM-Manning 7-2 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Down three, IKM-Manning had one last chance to tie, but a three-point attempt by Kyler Rasmussen was blocked by Audubon’s Gavin Smith as time expired.
Audubon scored 24 of its 38 points on eight, three-point field goals in the game.
Rasmussen led the Wolves with 20 points to go with six boards and three assists.
Brody Swearingen had six points and nine boards. Luke Ramsey had three points and three boards. Drew Doyel finished with three points and Nolan Ramsey had two points.
Joel Klocke led Audubon with nine points, adding seven boards and five assists.
Smith finished with eight points and a team-high 14 boards for the Wheelers.