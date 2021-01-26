IKM-Manning girls, boys drop home games against Audubon

Macie Doyel had six points and two steals for the Wolves. Bre Muhlbauer also had four points, two boards and two assists.

Taylor Ferneding finished with two points, eight boards and two assists, while Nicole Hanson had two points, two boards and two steals.

Boys’ results

Thursday’s three-point setback was the third loss in four games for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 3-7 in the WIC and 4-8 overall.

It was a defensive battle between the Wolves and Wheelers, which led 10-4 after the first quarter.

IKM-Manning opened the second on an 8-0 run and battled back to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

The Wolves actually led by nine at 28-19 midway through the third quarter before the Wheelers closed on a 12-5 run to pull to within 33-31 to start the fourth.

Audubon then outscored IKM-Manning 7-2 over the final eight minutes for the win.