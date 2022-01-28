IKM-Manning girls, boys drop nonconference games to Falcons

IKM-Manning dropped a pair of nonconference basketball games to Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove on Tuesday night at Manning.

In the opener, visiting O-A/BC-IG outscored the IKM-Manning girls 33-18 in the second half for a 47-37 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s Wolves.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning boys’ squad was limited to single digits over the final three quarters, as the Wolves suffered a 46-33 defeat to the visiting Falcons.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning gave O-A/BC-IG fits despite playing without its leading scorer in Bianca Cadwell.

The loss was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 5-10 overall on the season.

Down one at 10-9 after the first quarter, IKM-Manning outscored O-A/BC-G 10-4 in the second to take a 19-14 lead at halftime.

The Falcons then outscored the Wolves 20-7 in the third quarter, as the visitors went up 34-26 going into the fourth.

Macie Doyel led the Wolves with 14 points to go with four steals.

Taylor Ferneding added six points, four steals, three boards and two assists.

Mabel Langel also had six points, four boards, two steals and one shot block.

Abby Neiheisel chipped in with five points, four boards, two steals and one shot block.

Bailee Germer had three points and two boards, as did Emmie Ring.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 13-point setback was the fifth consecutive loss for IKM-Manning, which fell to 3-12 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning led 12-9 after one quarter and took a slim 19-18 lead into the halftime locker room.

The visiting Falcons outscored the Wolves 28-14 in the second half, though, including 16-6 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Ross Kusel led the Wolves with nine points to go with three boards and two assists.

Amos Rasmussen netted seven points with two boards. Nolan Ramsey had four points, while Dalton Gross also had four points and two boards.