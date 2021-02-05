IKM-Manning girls, boys drop WIC games at Audubon

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered Western Iowa Conference defeats at Audubon on Tuesday night.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls fell down by nine at halftime and couldn’t recover, as the host Wheelers picked up a 56-46 victory.
In the nightcap, the Audubon boys scored the final five points of the contest en route to a 38-33 triumph over Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ club.
Girls’ results
With Tuesday’s 10-point loss, IKM-Manning fell to 5-8 in WIC play and 5-10 overall.
The Wolves trailed 25-16 at halftime and 39-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Bianca Cadwell led IKM-Manning with 14 points and nine rebounds to go with three assists.
Bre Muhlbauer added 11 points before fouling out. Alexa Ahrenholtz chipped in with nine points, seven boards, three assists and three steals.
Taylor Ferneding also had seven points and two assists for the Wolves, which converted only 2-of-15 three-point tries and was 20-of-52 overall from the floor for 38 percent.
The Wolves also turned the ball over 13 times in the loss.
Audubon beat IKM-Manning for the second time this season, following up a 46-31 win back on January 21 at Manning.
Boys’ results
Audubon handed the IKM-Manning boys their fourth consecutive loss on Tuesday night, as the Wolves fell to 3-10 in the conference and 4-11 overall.
IKM-Manning got off to a good start with an 11-5 lead after one quarter, but Audubon outscored the Wolves 18-10 in the second to take a slim 23-21 lead at halftime.
Audubon led 31-26 to start the fourth. IKM-Manning would rally to tie the game at 33-33, but wouldn’t score again, as the host Wheelers tallied the game’s final five points for the win.
Luke Ramsey led IKM-Manning’s attack with 14 points to go with three boards.
Connor Keller added six points. Nolan Ramsey also had three points, while Kyler Rasmussen finished with two points, six boards and three assists.
Cooper Irlmeier had two points, four boards and two assists as well for the Wolves, which had lost 38-35 to Audubon on Jan. 21 at Manning.