IKM-Manning girls, boys drop WIC games at Audubon

The Wolves also turned the ball over 13 times in the loss.

Audubon beat IKM-Manning for the second time this season, following up a 46-31 win back on January 21 at Manning.

Boys’ results

Audubon handed the IKM-Manning boys their fourth consecutive loss on Tuesday night, as the Wolves fell to 3-10 in the conference and 4-11 overall.

IKM-Manning got off to a good start with an 11-5 lead after one quarter, but Audubon outscored the Wolves 18-10 in the second to take a slim 23-21 lead at halftime.

Audubon led 31-26 to start the fourth. IKM-Manning would rally to tie the game at 33-33, but wouldn’t score again, as the host Wheelers tallied the game’s final five points for the win.

Luke Ramsey led IKM-Manning’s attack with 14 points to go with three boards.

Connor Keller added six points. Nolan Ramsey also had three points, while Kyler Rasmussen finished with two points, six boards and three assists.