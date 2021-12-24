IKM-Manning girls, boys drop WIC matchups with Panthers

The IKM-Manning girls’ and boys’ basketball team suffered Western Iowa Conference defeats to Logan-Magnolia on Monday night at Logan.

In game one, the Lo-Ma girls jumped up 9-0 early on and outscored IKM-Manning 19-6 in the third quarter, as the Panthers picked up a 59-39 victory over the Wolves.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys got outscored 45-15 in the second and fourth quarters combined, as the host Panthers pulled away for a 63-36 victory over Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ club.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning dropped its fifth straight game on Monday night, as the Wolves fell to 1-4 in WIC play and 1-6 overall.

Up 28-17 at halftime, Lo-Ma scored 19 of the 25 points in the third quarter to take a 59-39 lead into the fourth.

The Wolves outscored the Panthers 16-12 over the final eight minutes.

Bianca Cadwell paced IKM-Manning with 10 points to go with three rebounds and two assists.

Mabel Langel had eight points and five boards, while Morgan Hansen finished with six points, five boards and five steals.

Macie Doyel also had three points and three steals for the Wolves, while Megan Williams finished with three points and four boards.

Kaitlyn Spoelstra added three points as well.

Boys’ results

Monday’s 27-point setback was the fourth straight loss for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves slipped to 0-5 in WIC action and 1-6 overall.

IKM-Manning actually led 10-4 after one quarter, but was outscored 22-8 in the second, as the Panthers went into halftime with a 26-18 lead.

Up 40-29 going into the fourth, Lo-Ma then outscored the Wolves 23-7 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Amos Rasmussen led IKM-Manning with a 15-point attack.

He scored 14 of his team’s 18 points before halftime, adding two boards and two steals in the game.

Ross Kusel had five points, four boards and two assists. Caden Keller added five points and two boards, while Conner Halbur had four points.