IKM-Manning girls, boys end losing skids with victories over Missouri Valley

The IKM-Manning basketball teams both snapped losing streaks on Tuesday night, as the Wolves picked up Western Iowa Conference victories over Missouri Valley at Manning.

In the opener, eleven different girls scored for IKM-Manning, as Gene Rasmussen’s club earned a lopsided 66-27 victory.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad put together a 20-point third quarter to pull away for a 55-40 triumph over the visiting Big Reds.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 39-point snapped a five-game losing streak, as IKM-Manning will head into the Christmas break 2-4 in WIC play and 2-6 overall.

The Wolves stood out defensively, limiting Missouri Valley to six points or less in three of the four quarters.

IKM-Manning led 19-4 after one quarter, 34-15 at halftime and 53-21 after three quarters.

Macie Doyel drained three, three-point baskets, finishing the night with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Mabel Langel added 14 points, five boards and four steals, while Bianca Cadwell had 12 points, five boards and three steals.

Taylor Ferneding finished with nine points, five boards, five steals and three assists.

Morgan Hanson had two points and seven boards, while Megan Williams wound up with two points and five boards.

Boys’ results

The win for IKM-Manning ended a four-game losing streak for the Wolves, as Wagner’s club will go into the break 1-5 in WIC action and 2-6 overall.

IKM-Manning slowly extended its lead throughout the contest.

The Wolves led 15-9 after one quarter, 30-24 at halftime and 50-36 going into the fourth.

Conner Halbur paced IKM-Manning with a double-double performance of 24 points and 11 boards to go with two steals.

Caden Keller added nine points, three boards and two assists. Ross Kusel had eight points, seven boards and three assists.

Nolan Ramsey contributed six points, three assists, two boards and two steals. Luke Ramsey also had four points, nine assists and three boards.