IKM-Manning girls, boys fall at home to Spartans

The IKM-Manning girls and boys hosted Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in nonconference basketball action on Saturday at Manning.

In the opener, Exira/EH-K outscored the IKM-Manning girls 22-10 in the second quarter en route to an 85-38 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s squad.

In game two, a 25-11 scoring advantage for the Exira/EH-K boys in the third quarter propelled the Spartans to a 73-58 triumph over the host Wolves.

Girls’ results

Saturday’s setback to the Spartans dropped the IKM-Manning girls to 2-3 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning actually led 12-10 after one quarter, but was outscored 22-10 in the second, as the Spartans went into halftime with a 51-27 advantage.

In the third, Exira/EH-K posted 22 points and limited IKM-Manning to nine, as the Spartans took a 73-36 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Morgan Hanson scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals for IKM-Manning.

Mabel Langel also had nine points with seven boards.

Anna Stangl chipped in with seven points and two assists.

Taylor Beckendorf had six points and two steals for the Wolves. Abby Neiheisel contributed four points, seven boards and two steals.

Emmie Ring wound up with three points and two boards for the hosts.

Boys’ results

Saturday’s 15-point loss was the third straight setback for IKM-Manning, which fell to 2-3 overall on the season.

A tight first half saw Exira/EH-K lead 15-14 after one quarter. Each team netted 14 points in the second, as the Spartans led 29-28 at halftime.

Exira/EH-K broke the game open in the third quarter, as the Spartans outscored the Wolves 25-11 en route to a 54-39 lead going into the fourth.

Each team netted 19 points over the final eight minutes of play.

Caden Keller paced the Wolves with 17 points, adding six boards, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Cooper Irlmeier added 12 points and two boards.

Lane Sams chipped in with seven points and two boards. Ben Ramsey had six points, eight assists and two boards.

Reed Hinners contributed five points and two boards. Ross Kusel had four points, four assists, three steals and two boards.

Eli Dreyer finished with five points and one steal for the Wolves.

Hunter Smith had two points as well.