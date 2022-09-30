 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IKM-Manning girls, boys in action at Denison-Schleswig Invitational

Wolves at Denison meet

The IKM-Manning boys took second and girls fifth in their respective divisions at the Denison-Schleswig Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning netted 80 points for second behind champion Woodbine’s total of 51 points.

The IKM-Manning girls tallied 122 team points on the night.

Harlan claimed the team championship with 55 points. Logan-Magnolia was second to the Cyclones with 62 points.

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing second overall out of 96 runners in a course-record time of 16 minutes, 26.91 seconds.

He broke the previous mark of 17:21 by Quentin Dreyer.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the individual title in 16:16.09.

Lane Sams and Reed Hinners of IKM-Manning finished 15th and 16th, respectively, in 18:21.88 and 18:22.04.

Hinners was followed by Nathan Johnson (21st, 18:43.41), Kasche Huehn (30th, 19:10.37), Abe Polzien (49th, 19:43.18) and Isaac Blankman (56th, 19:52.59).

“Keller continues to race very well. He is very confident and determined,” commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

“The boys competed well in a decent field, but I do feel that some of our boys need to be a little more aggressive at the start to put them in better position early,” he added.

Leading the IKM-Manning girls on Tuesday was Taylor Beckendorf, who placed 15th overall out of 74 competitors in 21:59.07.

Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman claimed the individual title in 19:23.84.

Raegan Garrison ran 22nd for IKM-Manning in 22:30.24.

She was followed by Emily Albertsen (26th, 22:53.91), Lauren Irlbeck (31st, 23:20.64), Julianna Stribe (33rd, 23:29.19), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (52nd, 25:20.48) and Maddy Snyder (55th, 25:48.04).

“The girls ran well in a tough field. All of the teams in front of them are pretty respectable squads,” Cast said of Tuesday’s performance.

