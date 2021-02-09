IKM-Manning girls, boys roll over Missouri Valley in WIC play

The IKM-Manning girls and boys rolled to Western Iowa Conference victories on Friday night at Missouri Valley.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls limited Missouri Valley to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 57-18 victory.
In game two, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club snapped a four-game losing streak, as the Wolves picked up a 59-42 triumph over the Big Reds.
Girls’ results
The IKM-Manning girls won for the second time in three games, as the Wolves improved to 6-8 in WIC play and 6-10 overall.
Leading 18-4 after one quarter, IKM-Manning enjoyed leads of 36-7 at halftime and 52-10 after three quarters.
The Wolves forced Missouri Valley into 34 turnovers and had 27 steals on the night.
Taylor Ferneding led IKM-Manning with 15 points, adding four rebounds, four assists and fours steals.
Alexa Ahrenholtz had a nice all-around performance with 14 points, nine steals, five rebounds and five assists.
Bianca Cadwell chipped in with 10 points, six boards, five steals and three assists.
Nicole Hanson also had eight points, four boards and two assists for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 17-point win moved IKM-Manning to 4-10 in the WIC and 5-11 overall on the season.
The Wolves led 16-7 after one quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 43-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Kyler Rasmussen led IKM-Manning with 18 points to go with three rebounds.
Caden Keller added seven points and two boards.
Connor Keller had six points, two boards and two steals.
Cooper Irlmeier also had five points, five assists and two boards.
Luke Ramsey finished with five points, three assists and two boards, while Brody Swearingen had six points and eight boards.
Nolan Ramsey also had five points. Hunter Smith contributed four points and three assists for the winners, which defeated Missouri Valley for the second time this season.