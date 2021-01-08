IKM-Manning girls, boys roll over Missouri Valley

Alexa Ahrenholtz recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 steals to go with five boards and five assists.

Taylor Ferneding had seven points, seven steals, four boards and three assists. Macie Doyel contributed six points with two boards.

Bre Muhlbauer also had six points, three boards and three steals, while Navaeh Boland finished with five points and four boards.

Bianca Cadwell contributed four points, five steals, four assists and three boards. Morgan Hanson also had two points, five boards and two steals for the Wolves.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys resumed play in 2021 in a big way, as the Wolves picked up their second consecutive victory.

Up 12-4 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Missouri Valley 13-9 in the second to take a 25-13 lead at halftime.

The Wolves then put together an 18-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to open up a 43-22 lead going into the fourth.