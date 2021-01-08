IKM-Manning girls, boys roll over Missouri Valley

The IKM-Manning girls and boys hosted Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night at Manning and came away with a pair of lopsided victories.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls jumped up 18-2 after the first quarter en route to a 68-12 victory.
In game two, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club limited Missouri Valley to single digits in all four quarters, as the Wolves picked up a 54-29 triumph over the visiting Big Reds.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s contest was the first of 2021 for IKM-Manning, which snapped a two-game losing streak in moving to 2-3 in the WIC and 2-5 overall.
The Wolves collected 37 steals in the win, as the hosts never looked back after racing out to a 16-point first-quarter lead.
IKM-Manning outscored Missouri Valley 19-4 in the second quarter for a 37-6 lead at halftime.
Up 53-12 after three quarters, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club shut out its opponent in the fourth, while putting 15 points in the scoreboard.
Nicole Hanson paced IKM-Manning with 22 points, adding seven steals, four assists and two rebounds.
Alexa Ahrenholtz recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 steals to go with five boards and five assists.
Taylor Ferneding had seven points, seven steals, four boards and three assists. Macie Doyel contributed six points with two boards.
Bre Muhlbauer also had six points, three boards and three steals, while Navaeh Boland finished with five points and four boards.
Bianca Cadwell contributed four points, five steals, four assists and three boards. Morgan Hanson also had two points, five boards and two steals for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
The IKM-Manning boys resumed play in 2021 in a big way, as the Wolves picked up their second consecutive victory.
Up 12-4 after one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Missouri Valley 13-9 in the second to take a 25-13 lead at halftime.
The Wolves then put together an 18-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to open up a 43-22 lead going into the fourth.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 1-4 in WIC play and 2-5 overall.
Brody Swearingen netted 11 points with six boards and three steals for IKM-Manning.
Connor Keller also had 11 points with five boards and one steal.
Kyler Rasmussen followed with 10 points, six boards and four assists.
Cooper Irlmeier had eight points. Nolan Ramsey chipped in with six points and three boards.
Hayden McLaughlin also finished with two points, three boards and two steals for the Wolves.