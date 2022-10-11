IKM-Manning girls, boys run second at BV Invitational

The IKM-Manning girls and boys ran second in their respective divisions at the Boyer Valley Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at the Dunlap Golf Course.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 56 team points for second behind champion Logan-Magnolia’s total of 21 points.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning netted 31 points to take home the runnerup position behind first-place Woodbine’s total of 26 points.

Emily Albertsen and Taylor Beckendorf led the IKM-Manning girls, placing ninth and 10th, respectively, in 20 minutes, 58.55 second and 20:59.45.

Albertsen’s time was a new course-record effort.

Lo-Ma’s Madison Sporrer bettered the field of 42 runners to win the individual title in 19:26.52.

Raegan Garrison ran 13th for IKM-Manning in 21:12.53. Lauren Irlbeck turned in a time of 21:25.62 for 15th.

Irlbeck was followed by Julianna Stribe (19th, 22:10.91), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (22nd, 22:53.99) and Maddy Snyder (31st, 24:20.51).

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing third overall out of 74 athletes in 16:05.40, which set a new course record for the senior.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the individual title in 15:42.54.

Four other IKM-Manning boys finished among the top 15.

Reed Hinners ran fifth for the Wolves in 17:19.37. Lane Sams took sixth in 17:19.43.

Nathan Johnson ran ninth in 17:39.04, while Kasche Huehn took home 14th in a clocking of 18:12.63.

Huehn was followed by Abe Polzien (21st, 18:47.15), Camden Morris (23rd, 18:55.98), Isaac Blankman (26th, 19:06.47), Jayden Phipps (34th, 19:50.73), Ryan Germer (36th, 19:58.71), Nathanael Conner (38th, 20:08.57), Josiah Conner (40th, 20:17.08), Joel McLaws (54th, 21:47.15), Hunter Julin (62nd, 22:21.65) and Zander Richards (67th, 23:20.27).

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Logan-Magnolia 21; 2. IKM-Manning 56; 3. Woodbine 60; 4. Boyer Valley 85; 5. Exira/EH-K 149; 6. CAM 167

Boys