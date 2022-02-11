IKM-Manning girls, boys split with Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U

The IKM-Manning basketball teams managed a split with Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U in nonconference basketball action on Monday night at Mapleton.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls placed three girls in double figures, but Wolves still came up short in a 71-59 loss away from home.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club outscored MV/A-O/CO-U 43-13 in the second half en route to a 69-32 victory over the host Rams.

Girls’ results

Monday’s 12-point defeat was the second loss in a row for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 7-13 overall on the season.

The Wolves trailed by only two at 17-15 after one quarter, but the host Rams outscored their visitors 21-9 in the second to take a 38-24 lead at halftime.

Each team scored 15 points in the third quarter, as MV/A-O/CO-U led 53-39 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Three IKM-Manning girls scored in double figures, led by Abby Neiheisel, who poured in 17 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Mabel Langel had 15 points and seven boards, while Bianca Cadwell contributed 12 points, nine boards and two assists.

Taylor Ferneding finished with seven points, three assists, two boards and two steals.

Macie Doyel tallied six points, four steals and three assists as well.

Boys’ results

The IKM-Manning boys picked up their second win in three games on Monday night, as the Wolves moved to 5-14 overall with their 37-point rout.

Monday’s game was tight until the third quarter.

After an 11-11 tie following the first eight minutes, IKM-Manning went into halftime up seven at 26-19.

The Wolves then broke the game open in the third quarter, holding the host Rams scoreless and posting a 25-point quarter en route to taking a 32-point lead into the fourth at 51-19.

IKM-Manning scored 18 of the 31 points over the final eight minutes.

A total of 13 players scored for IKM-Manning.

Ross Kusel led the way with 10 points to go with four steals.

Amos Rasmussen had nine points, five boards, four assists and one steal.

Nolan Ramsey chipped in with eight points, three boards and two assists.

Dalton Gross netted eight points.

Lane Sams had seven points and five boards, while Luke Ramsey finished with five points and three boards. Max Nielsen also had five points and five boards.

Conner Halbur contributed four points. Kristian Upmalis had three points, as did Justin Segebart and Reed Hinners.