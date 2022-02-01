IKM-Manning girls, boys suffer WIC defeats to Treynor

The IKM-Manning basketball teams hosted Treynor in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Manning.

In game one, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club was limited to single digits in all four quarters in a 52-17 loss at home.

In the nightcap, visiting Treynor outscored the IKM-Manning boys 52-21 over the final three quarters en route to a 65-35 victory over the host Wolves.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 35-point loss was the third straight setback for IKM-Manning, which fell to 5-8 in WIC play and 5-11 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning trailed 17-4 after one quarter, 32-7 at halftime and 47-12 going into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves hurt themselves by shooting only 20 percent from the field and turning the ball over 29 times in the defeat.

Taylor Ferneding led IKM-Manning with seven points. Mabel Langel added six points and two assists.

Abby Neiheisel also had two points, three rebounds and two assists for the Wolves.

Bailee Germer had two points and two boards.

Megan Williams also had three boards and three steals, while Emmie Ring had two boards and two steals.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s loss for the IKM-Manning boys was the sixth consecutive defeat, as the Wolves slipped to 2-11 in WIC action and 3-13 overall.

IKM-Manning actually led 14-13 after one quarter, but Treynor then outscored the Wolves 19-8 in the second to take a 32-22 lead at halftime.

A 17-8 scoring advantage for the Cardinals in the third quarter opened up a 49-30 lead going into the fourth.

Amos Rasmussen led IKM-Manning’s attack with eight points to go with two boards and two steals.

Nolan Ramsey added seven points and four boards.

Conner Halbur had six points. Caden Keller finished with four points, three assists, two boards, two steals and two shot blocks.