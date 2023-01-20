IKM-Manning girls, boys swept by AHST/Walnut

The IKM-Manning girls and boys suffered Western Iowa Conference basketball losses to AHST/Walnut on Tuesday night at Avoca.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls started strong, but watched AHST/W rally for a 55-52 victory.

In game two, the host AHST/W boys outscored IKM-Manning by eight in the third quarter en route to a 62-49 triumph over Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ squad.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s three-point loss was the third setback in four games for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 5-5 in WIC play and 5-8 overall.

AHST/W’s win also avenged a 48-43 loss to IKM-Manning back on December 6 at Manning.

Gene Rasmussen’s club got out to an 18-11 first-quarter lead, but then AHST/W outscored the Wolves 13-6 in the second quarter to pull even at 24-24.

Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter for a 38-38 tie going into the fourth.

The host Vikings then outscored the Wolves 17-14 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Anna Stangl paced IKM-Manning with a terrific all-around game, as the freshman scored a career-high 20 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Abby Neiheisel added 12 points and four steals.

Morgan Hanson posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards with four assists.

Mabel Langel had five points, seven boards, three assists and two steals.

Emmie Ring had three points and two assists, while Taylor Borkowski finished with two points, four boards and two steals.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 13-point loss snapped a two-game winning streak for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves fell to 6-4 in WIC play and 8-5 overall.

It was the second loss of the season for IKM-Manning to AHST/W, as the Vikings won 52-39 back on Dec. 6 at Manning.

Up 18-14 after one quarter, AHST/W outscored IKM-Manning 15-10 in the second for a 33-24 lead at halftime.

AHST/W opened up a 17-point advantage at 49-32 after three quarters.

Ben Ramsey led the Wolves with 14 points, adding four boards and two steals.

Cooper Irlmeier had eight points and three boards. Reed Hinners finished with seven points, six boards and three assists.

Caden Keller had six points, 10 boards and two assists.

Lane Sams contributed four points, while Ross Kusel had three points, five assists, two boards and one shot block.

Hunter Smith also had two points and three assists.