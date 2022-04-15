IKM-Manning girls claim eighth spot at Carroll Co-Ed

The IKM-Manning girls tallied 39 points to place eighth out of 12 schools at the Carroll Co-Ed Relays on Monday.

Carroll High took first place in the final team standings with a total of 123 points.

Roland-Story was second with 72 points.

IKM-Manning’s 4x800 relay team of Bianca Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Emily Albertsen and Hannah McKinney took gold on Monday in a winning time of 10 minutes, 57.87 seconds.

“The 4x800 group ran well against competitive Ballard and Carroll teams,” commented IKM-Manning coach Emma Konkler.

“All four girls pushed hard the whole race and still have room to drop off more time,” she added.

Individual thirds went to Emily Albertsen in the 3,000-meter run in a new personal-best time of 12:01.73 and Emmie Ring in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:16.97.

The Wolves’ 4x200 relay team of Amber Halbur, Madelyn Snyder, Abby Neiheisel and Cadwell ran third in 1:57.89.

Also taking third was the shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Neiheisel, Halbur, Ring and Snyder in 1:18.88.

Picking up fifths were Halbur in the long jump (14 feet, 9 3/4 inches) and Snyder in the 100-meter hurdles (18.42).

Hanson placed sixth overall in the 3,000 in 12:45.97.

Albertsen also finished seventh in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 5:45.14.