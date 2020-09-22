IKM-Manning girls claim one victory at Carroll Tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IKM-Manning finished 1-4 in matches and 2-8 in games at the Carroll High Volleyball Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club defeated Ar-We-Va (21-17, 21-17).

The Wolves, though, then lost to Humboldt (3-21, 10-21), Newell-Fonda (15-21, 13-21), South Central Calhoun (15-21, 11-21) and Carroll High (13-21, 14-21).

The day’s results moved IKM-Manning to 2-12 overall in matches and 6-29 in games played on the year.

Nevaeh Boland had 14 kills, 13 digs, two ace serves and two blocks for the Wolves on the day.

Sierra Ferry added nine kills, three blocks and two aces.

Bre Muhlbauer had eight kills. Kylie Powers chipped in with 15 digs, five blocks, four kills and one ace serve.