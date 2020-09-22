 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IKM-Manning girls claim one victory at Carroll Tournament
0 comments

IKM-Manning girls claim one victory at Carroll Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wolves VB at Carroll

IKM-Manning finished 1-4 in matches and 2-8 in games at the Carroll High Volleyball Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.

McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club defeated Ar-We-Va (21-17, 21-17).

The Wolves, though, then lost to Humboldt (3-21, 10-21), Newell-Fonda (15-21, 13-21), South Central Calhoun (15-21, 11-21) and Carroll High (13-21, 14-21).

The day’s results moved IKM-Manning to 2-12 overall in matches and 6-29 in games played on the year.

Nevaeh Boland had 14 kills, 13 digs, two ace serves and two blocks for the Wolves on the day.

Sierra Ferry added nine kills, three blocks and two aces.

Bre Muhlbauer had eight kills. Kylie Powers chipped in with 15 digs, five blocks, four kills and one ace serve.

Amber Halbur had 34 assists. Lauren Danner wound up with 24 digs for the Wolves.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics