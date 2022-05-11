IKM-Manning girls claim team title at Lake City

The IKM-Manning girls accumulated 98 points and tied Pocahontas Area for the team championship at the Jim Yunek Relays on Thursday at Lake City.

Manson-Northwest Webster was third overall with 81 points.

Emily Albertsen had the lone individual title for IKM-Manning, as she won the 3,000-meter run in a personal-best time of 11 minutes, 44.37 seconds, which was 17 seconds faster than her previous best.

Albertsen also anchored the Wolves’ winning 4x800 relay team.

The squad of Bianca Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Julianna Stribe and Albertsen ran 10:50.60.

The 4x400 relay team of Taylor Beckendorf, Madelyn Snyder, Cadwell and Lauren Irlbeck also took first place in 4;30.67.

Sofia Fernandez took second in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 27.99.

The Wolves also took second in the distance medley and 4x200 relays on Thursday.

The distance medley team of Amber Halbur, Fernandez, Snyder and Stribe ran 4:44.48, while the 4x200 foursome of Halbur, Snyder, Abby Neiheisel and Fernandez finished in 1:56.39.

Individual thirds went to Hanson in the 3,000 (11:49.74), Beckendorf in the 400-meter dash (1:09.49), Raegan Garrison in the 800-meter run (2:48.87) and Ring in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.20).

Hanson’s 3,000 time was a personal-best effort.

Neiheisel placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.47.

The Wolves’ shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relay teams also ran fourth.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Neiheisel, Halbur, Ring and Snyder ran 1:15.93, while the 4x100 team of Halbur, Fernandez, Hannah McKinney and Neiheisel turned in a clocking of 55.3.

Hanson took fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:37.89.

Jessica Christensen also was fifth in the high jump at four feet, four inches as well.

And, the sprint medley relay team of McKinney, Cadwell, Irlbeck and Beckendorf ran fifth in 2:05.35.

Final Team Standings