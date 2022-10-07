IKM-Manning girls clip Ar-We-Va in five games

The IKM-Manning girls snapped a 15-match losing streak on Monday night with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Ar-We-Va in nonconference volleyball action at Manning.

IKM-Manning defeated the visiting Rockets 25-22, 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-10, as the Wolves improved to 2-16 overall in matches and 5-41 in games.

IKM-Manning had lost 36 consecutive sets before earning a three-point win in game one on Monday night.

The loss dropped Darin Schurke’s Ar-We-Va club to 3-10 overall in matches and 12-27 in games.

Laura McCarville for IKM-Manning had eight kills, seven ace serves and two digs.

Mabel Langel added eight kills with one dig.

Kylie Powers tallied six digs, four blocks and three digs. Karlee Arp finished with five kills and two digs.

Megan Williams had five kills, two digs and two blocks. Amber Halbur led the Wolves with 26 assists to go with five digs, two ace serves and one kill.

Anna Stangl had five digs and three ace serves on the night. Ella Richards had four digs and one ace. Emmie Ring finished with two digs and four ace serves.

For Ar-We-Va, Maggie Ragaller led the team with eight kills.

Kora Obrecht chipped in with six kills. Jamie Hausman had three kills and one ace serve. Delaney Schurke contributed 12 assists and four ace serves.