IKM-Manning girls conclude regular season with loss to Rams
  • Updated
Wolves vs. Rams softball

The IKM-Manning girls wrapped up their regular season on Friday night with a 12-0 loss in four innings to Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Mapleton.

The setback concluded IKM-Manning’s regular season at 0-20 overall.

IKM-Manning trailed only 2-0 after two innings, but then the host Rams scored three runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to end the game due to the 12-run rule.

IKM-Manning had just three hits in the loss.

Zoey Melton, Ella Richards and Brooke Booth all went 1-for-2 for the Wolves.

Richards threw three innings for IKM-Manning, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits with.

Booth also tossed one inning, yielding two runs on one hit with two walks in all.

The IKM-Manning girls will now turn their attention to postseason play, as the Wolves will take on Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center in a Class 2A regional first-round game tonight (Tuesday) at Guthrie Center.

