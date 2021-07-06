IKM-Manning girls conclude regular season with loss to Rams

The IKM-Manning girls wrapped up their regular season on Friday night with a 12-0 loss in four innings to Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Mapleton.

The setback concluded IKM-Manning’s regular season at 0-20 overall.

IKM-Manning trailed only 2-0 after two innings, but then the host Rams scored three runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to end the game due to the 12-run rule.

IKM-Manning had just three hits in the loss.

Zoey Melton, Ella Richards and Brooke Booth all went 1-for-2 for the Wolves.

Richards threw three innings for IKM-Manning, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits with.

Booth also tossed one inning, yielding two runs on one hit with two walks in all.