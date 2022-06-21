IKM-Manning girls drop road contest against Lady Reds

A five-run first inning bolted Missouri Valley to a 9-2 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning on Thursday night at Missouri Valley.

The loss was the fifth in six games for the Wolves.

IKM-Manning actually led 1-0 before the Lady Reds took the lead for good after their first at bat.

Down 9-1, the Wolves scored the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.

IKM-Manning tallied five hits on the night.

Brooke Booth went 1-for-3 with a double.

Lauren Greving went 1-for-3. Carlee Neal also was 1-for-3, as were Taylor Beckendorf and Hannah McKinney.