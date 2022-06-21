IKM-Manning girls drop road contest against Lady Reds

A five-run first inning bolted Missouri Valley to a 9-2 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning on Thursday night at Missouri Valley.
The loss was the fifth in six games for the Wolves.
IKM-Manning actually led 1-0 before the Lady Reds took the lead for good after their first at bat.
Down 9-1, the Wolves scored the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.
IKM-Manning tallied five hits on the night.
Brooke Booth went 1-for-3 with a double.
Lauren Greving went 1-for-3. Carlee Neal also was 1-for-3, as were Taylor Beckendorf and Hannah McKinney.
Ella Richards threw in the circle and took the loss after giving up nine runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.