IKM-Manning girls drop road contest against Lady Reds

  • Updated
IKM-M girls vs. Mo. Valley

A five-run first inning bolted Missouri Valley to a 9-2 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning on Thursday night at Missouri Valley.

The loss was the fifth in six games for the Wolves.

IKM-Manning actually led 1-0 before the Lady Reds took the lead for good after their first at bat.

Down 9-1, the Wolves scored the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.

IKM-Manning tallied five hits on the night.

Brooke Booth went 1-for-3 with a double.

Lauren Greving went 1-for-3. Carlee Neal also was 1-for-3, as were Taylor Beckendorf and Hannah McKinney.

Ella Richards threw in the circle and took the loss after giving up nine runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

