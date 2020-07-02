IKM-Manning girls drop WIC contest to Underwood

IKM-Manning managed only three hits in a 16-0 varsity softball loss in four innings to Underwood on Monday night at Irwin.
It was the second straight loss for IKM-Manning, which dropped to 2-4 in the Western Iowa Conference and 2-7 overall.
All three of IKM-Manning’s hits were singles.
Emily Kerkhoff went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases. Mya Doyel and Amber Halbur each went 1-for-2 at the plate for the Wolves.
Brooke Booth tossed one-third of an inning, allowing six runs on four hits with two walks.
Ella Richards threw four and two-thirds, yielding 10 runs on eight hits with three walks.