IKM-Manning girls drop WIC contest to Underwood
0 comments

IKM-Manning girls drop WIC contest to Underwood

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Wolves vs. Eagles

IKM-Manning managed only three hits in a 16-0 varsity softball loss in four innings to Underwood on Monday night at Irwin.

It was the second straight loss for IKM-Manning, which dropped to 2-4 in the Western Iowa Conference and 2-7 overall.

All three of IKM-Manning’s hits were singles.

Emily Kerkhoff went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases. Mya Doyel and Amber Halbur each went 1-for-2 at the plate for the Wolves.

Brooke Booth tossed one-third of an inning, allowing six runs on four hits with two walks.

Ella Richards threw four and two-thirds, yielding 10 runs on eight hits with three walks.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics