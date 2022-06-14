IKM-Manning girls drop WIC decision to AHST/Walnut

The IKM-Manning softball team suffered a 13-7 Western Iowa Conference loss in eight innings to AHST/Walnut on Thursday night at Irwin.
It was the third straight defeat for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 1-5 in WIC play and 1-6 overall.
The Wolves collected six hits in the loss.
Alexis Gruhn paced the hosts by going 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in.
Ella Richards went 1-for-3. Alikxa McGinn was 1-for-4 with one run.
Carlee Neal also went 1-for-4, as was Brooke Booth.
Richards threw all eight innings in the circle, yielding the 13 runs on 13 hits with eight strikeouts to her credit and only three walks.
Jessica Christensen, Anna Stangl, Taylor Beckendorf, Hannah McKinney and Bailee Germer all socred runs as well.