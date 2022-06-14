IKM-Manning girls drop WIC decision to AHST/Walnut

The IKM-Manning softball team suffered a 13-7 Western Iowa Conference loss in eight innings to AHST/Walnut on Thursday night at Irwin.

It was the third straight defeat for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 1-5 in WIC play and 1-6 overall.

The Wolves collected six hits in the loss.

Alexis Gruhn paced the hosts by going 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in.

Ella Richards went 1-for-3. Alikxa McGinn was 1-for-4 with one run.

Carlee Neal also went 1-for-4, as was Brooke Booth.

Richards threw all eight innings in the circle, yielding the 13 runs on 13 hits with eight strikeouts to her credit and only three walks.