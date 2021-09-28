IKM-Manning girls earn first volleyball victory

IKM-Manning picked up its first volleyball win of the season on Thursday night, as the Wolves earned a 3-0 Western Iowa Conference sweep of Audubon at Manning.

The host Wolves defeated the visiting Wheelers 25-20, 25-13, 25-17, as McKaylie Croghan’s club moved to 1-4 in WIC play, 1-15 overall in matches and 5-36 in games.

With the loss, Audubon fell to 0-5 in the WIC action and 8-10 overall.

Bianca Cadwell had a nice all-around night for IKM-Manning with 13 kills, 11 digs and two ace serves.

Amber Halbur had 12 assists, seven kills, six digs and one ace. Jessica Christensen stood out with 11 digs, seven kills and one ace serve.

Kylie Powers also had five digs and three kills.