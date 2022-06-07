IKM-Manning girls edge Riverside for first victory

The IKM-Manning girls picked up their first softball victory of the season on Thursday night, as the Wolves earned a 6-1 Western Iowa Conference triumph over Oakland Riverside.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 1-2 in WIC play and 1-3 overall.

It also was the first victory for IKM-Manning since a 10-5 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on July 6, 2020, following an 0-21 season a year ago.

Ella Richards went the distance in the circle for IKM-Manning. She gave up the one run on eight hits, struck out four and walked one.

Down 1-0, IKM-Manning scored three runs in the top of third inning to take the lead for good.

The Wolves added one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

IKM-Manning had six hits on the night, all singles by Taylor Beckendorf, Carlee Neal, Lauren Greving, Richards, Alikxa McGinn and Hannah McKinney.