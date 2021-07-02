IKM-Manning girls edged out by T-C in league tourney

IKM-Manning and Tri-Center met on the softball field for the third time this season on Tuesday night.

And for the third time, T-C came out on top, as the Trojans picked up a 4-3 victory in the opening round of the Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Underwood.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-18 overall on the year.

Thursday’s contest was by far the tightest of the three meetings, as T-C won the previous two matchups by scores of 12-7 and 11-2.

IKM-Manning scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning.

T-C tied it with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

The Trojans then plated three runs in the last of the fifth to go up 4-1.

IKM-Manning then scored twice in the top of the seventh and left the tying run stranded at second base to end the game.

The Wolves had seven hits on the night.