IKM-Manning girls fall in four innings to Wheelers

Wolves vs. Wheeler girls

The IKM-Manning girls lost a 13-1 in four innings at Audubon on Thursday night.

Before that, the two schools completed a suspended game from June 7 at Irwin with Audubon winning that game by a 15-3 final in six innings.

Audubon led 11-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning on June 7 when the game was stopped because of rain.

In Thursday’s scheduled contest, Audubon scored nine runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth.

IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the third inning, as Taylor Beckendorf raced home on a passed ball.

