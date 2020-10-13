IKM-Manning girls fall in three at Oakland Riverside

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 loss to Riverside in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Oakland.

The host Bulldogs defeated IKM-Manning 25-21, 21-16, 25-14, as the Wolves fell to 0-6 in WIC play, 2-17 overall in matches and 6-42 in games played on the year.

Amber Halbur had six digs, six assists and three kills for IKM-Manning.

Bianca Cadwell added 10 digs and three kills.

Lauren Danner chipped in with eight digs and three kills. Naveah Boland had 11 digs and three kills. Taylor Ferneding finished with nine assists and six digs.