IKM-Manning girls fall in three to Lady Reds

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 setback to Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Missouri Valley.

The host Lady Reds defeated the Wolves 25-12, 25-10, 25-12, as McKaylie Croghan’s squad fell to 0-1 in WIC play, 0-3 overall in matches and 1-9 in games.

Kylie Powers had four kills, three digs and one ace serve.

Bianca Cadwell added three kills and four digs in the match. Amber Halbur had eight assists and three digs.

Jessica Christensen, Megan Williams and Macie Doyle all chipped in with two kills for the Wolves.