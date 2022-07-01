 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IKM-Manning girls fall in tight contest with Underwood

  • Updated
  • 0

The IKM-Manning girls fell just short on Monday night, as the Wolves lost a tight 8-7 Western Iowa Conference softball decision at Underwood.

The loss was the eighth in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 2-14 in WIC play and 2-15 overall.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Wolves led 7-6 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when the host Eagles plated two runs for the win.

Jessica Christensen went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for IKM-Manning.

Taylor Beckendorf was 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs batted in and one run. Alexis Gruhn also went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Ella Richards threw in the circle for the Wolves, yielding eight runs on 11 hits with one strikeout and four walks.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

The Boyer Valley girls defeated CAM for the second time this season on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 7-5 Rolling Valley Co…

Dermody, LC overpower Monarch boys

Dermody, LC overpower Monarch boys

Lewis Central pitcher JC Dermody threw three innings of no-hit ball and the Titans showcased their power at the plate with four home runs in a…

BV boys drop decision to Spartans

BV boys drop decision to Spartans

The Boyer Valley baseball team lost an 11-8 Rolling Valley Conference baseball decision to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Thursday night at Elk Horn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Recommended for you