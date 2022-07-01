IKM-Manning girls fall in tight contest with Underwood

The IKM-Manning girls fell just short on Monday night, as the Wolves lost a tight 8-7 Western Iowa Conference softball decision at Underwood.

The loss was the eighth in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 2-14 in WIC play and 2-15 overall.

The Wolves led 7-6 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when the host Eagles plated two runs for the win.

Jessica Christensen went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for IKM-Manning.

Taylor Beckendorf was 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs batted in and one run. Alexis Gruhn also went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run.