The IKM-Manning girls watched a three-point third-quarter lead slip away, as the Wolves suffered a 52-47 loss to East Sac County in a Class 2A, Region 8 first-round basketball game on February 11 at Manning.

The loss closed out IKM-Manning’s season at 7-16 overall under veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen.

The Wolves jumped up 11-4 after one quarter, but East Sac County outscored the hosts 15-8 in the second quarter to pull even at 19-19 at halftime.

IKM-Manning regained the lead at 38-35 after three quarters after outscoring the Raiders 19-16 in the third, but ESC then outscored the hosts 17-9 over the final eight minutes for the win.

IKM-Manning trailed 45-38 midway through the fourth before pulling to within 49-46 late, but the visiting Raiders were able to preserve the win at the free throw line to advance.

Anna Stangl and Kaitlynn Spoelstra led IKM-Manning’s attack.

Stangl scored 14 points with two rebounds, while Spoelstra also netted 14 points with two assists to her credit.

Mabel Langel added seven points, four boards and three steals. Taylor Beckendorf had five points, three boards and two steals.

Abby Neiheisel also had four points and two boards. Morgan Hanson finished with three points, six boards, seven assists, two assists and one shot block in a nice all-around performance.