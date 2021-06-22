IKM-Manning girls fall to Riverside in WIC softball

Oakland Riverside tallied seven runs in the fifth inning on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs picked up an 11-1 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Macedonia.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-12 in WIC play and overall.

Down 3-0, IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the top of the fourth to make it 3-1. Riverside then plated seven runs in the last of the fifth to go up 10-1.

The Bulldogs ended the game with a run in the sixth.

IKM-Manning had only two hits.

Zoey Melton went 1-for-2 with a double and one run. Brooke Booth also was 1-for-2.

Ella Richards tossed three innings in the circle for IKM-Manning. She gave up nine runs on six hits, struck out two and walked one.