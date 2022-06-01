IKM-Manning girls fall to Tri-Center

The IKM-Manning softball team traveled to Neola on Friday night and returned home with a tough 4-3 loss to the Trojans.

The loss came in the Western Iowa Conference opener for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 0-2 on the season.

Down 2-0 after three innings, IKM-Manning took the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth, but the host T-C girls came right back with two runs in the last of the fourth to take the lead for good.

IKM-Manning had just one hit on the night, as Hannah McKinney went 1-for-1 with one run scored.

Emma Branning and Alikxa McGinn also scored runs for the Wolves.