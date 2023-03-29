The IKM-Manning girls had a very successful golf season in 2022 under veteran head coach Kevin Lahndorf.

A year ago, IKM-Manning finished 14-10 in duals and captured round one of the Class 1A regional tournament.

Then-junior Kylie Powers qualified for state and finished eighth overall in the Class 1A portion of the state tournament at the American Legion Golf Course at Marshalltown.

Powers shot a two-day total of 175 with individual efforts of 83 on day one and 92 on day two.

Powers returns in 2023 for her senior season and is one of nine girls on this year’s roster.

Filling out the roster are senior Bailee Germer; juniors Maeve Nielsen, Brooke Booth, Megan Williams, Eryn Ramsey and Ella Richards and freshmen Rylen Summerfield and Maybelin Valladares.

“I’m looking forward to a good season given the experience returning,” commented Lahndorf, who is in his eighth season as the team’s head coach.

“Playing confidently and staying in the right frame of mind will go a long way for us toward our success as a team this year,” he added.

“We should be very competitive this year as long as we stay focused on what we are trying to achieve each time we compete.”

“Some of our goals this year are to win the Western Iowa Conference and repeat as regional champions. We’ll see where we go as a team from there,” noted Lahndorf, whose team will open the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11 with a home triangular at the M&M Course.

2023 Schedule

April

11 - IKM-Manning Triangular at M&M Course; 14 - Tri-Center at Neola; 18 - at Oakland Riverside; 21 - vs. Underwood; 24 - vs. AHST/Walnut; 28 - vs. Audubon

May

1 - Logan-Magnolia at Logan/Missouri Valley Course; 3 - Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Atlantic; 4 - at Missouri Valley; 8 - vs. Treynor; 11 - IKM-Manning Invitational at M&M Course