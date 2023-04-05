The IKM-Manning girls’ track and field team was in action on March 30 at the Audubon Early Bird.

A total of 16 schools competed with no team scores being kept.

Maddy Snyder took part in the 400-meter hurdles for the first time and placed third overall in one minute, 17.18 seconds.

The Wolves’ 4x800 and 4x200 relay teams ran third as well.

The 4x800 team of Emmie Ring, Alikxa McGinn, Julianna Stribe and Raegan Garrison ran 11:42.31, while the 4x200 foursome of Mabel Langel, McGinn, Hannah McKinney and Taylor Beckendorf circled the track in 1:59.99.

Individual fourths went to Garrison in the 3,000-meter run (13:01.26) and 1,500-meter run (6:01.65) and Grace Carroll in the 400-meter dash (1:08.53).

Carroll’s 400 time was her fastest ever, according to IKM-Manning coach Emma Konkler.

The shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relay teams finished fifth overall.

The shuttle hurdle team of Abbagail Neiheisel, Amber Halbur, Ring and Snyder ran 1:19.64, while the 4x400 foursome of Beckendorf, McKinney, McGinn and Snyder turned in a time of 4:39.46.

Stribe ran sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:53.52.

And, the Wolves’ distance medley relay team of Amber Halbur, Neiheisel, McKinney and Stribe wound up sixth in 5:02.46.

“Overall, the girls’ team competed well with the 15 other teams that were there and the wind. It was good to get our first outdoor competition under our belt and we were pleased with the times that the athletes put up,” Konkler said.

“There were a lot of really good teams there, including some conference schools as well. It was fun to compete and see where we stacked up to them,” the Wolves’ boss added.