The IKM-Manning girls’ track and field team competed at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed on April 4 at Denison.

Emma Konkler-Petersen’s Wolves’ squad tallied 27 points for seventh in the final team standings.

Denison-Schleswig won the team title with 145 points.

Highlighting IKM-Manning’s efforts were fourth-place finishes from Emily Albertsen in the 3,000-meter run (12 minutes, 30.64 seconds, Maddy Snyder in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15.41), as well as the 4x800 and 4x200 relay teams.

The 4x800 team of Julianna Stribe, Emmie Ring, Albertsen and Aliksa McGinn ran 11:18.34, while the 4x200 foursome of Abbagail Neiheisel, McGinn, Hannah McKinney and Mabel Langel turned in a time of 2:02.88.

The distance medley and 4x400 relay teams ran fifth at Denison.

Raegan Garrison also took fifth in the 3,000 (12:40.65).

The distance medley unit of Langel, Neiheisel, McKinney and Stribe ran 4:57.94, while the 4x400 group of Maddy Snyder, McKinney, McGinn and Ring finished in 4:37.29.

Anna Stangl took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 5 1/2.

Other sixth-place individual efforts went to Langel in the discus (84-9) and Garrison in the 1,500-meter run (5:53.74).

IKM-Manning’s shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relay teams ran sixth overall.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Neiheisel, Grace Carroll, Ring and Maddy Snyder ran 1:17.84.

And, the 4x100 team of Audrey Meneough, Karlee Arp, Carroll and Abby Wanser finished in 57.77.

“The girls placed seventh overall, but as a team were battling some sickness and were missing some key runners,” commented Konkler-Petersen.

“We were pleased to see that we had multiple relays and individuals set personal bests and season bests even with us missing runners,” she added.