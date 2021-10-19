IKM-Manning girls in consolation matches of conference tournament

The IKM-Manning girls went 0-3 in matches and 0-6 in games in the consolation bracket of the Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night at Avoca.
IKM-Manning lost to Oakland Riverside (21-17, 21-12), AHST/Walnut (21-15, 21-16) and Logan-Magnolia (21-13, 21-13).
The Wolves fell to 1-27 overall in matches and 5-64 in games played on the season.
Kylie Powers led all IKM-Manning hitters with nine total kills.
Megan Williams added seven kills. Jessica Christensen had four kills and three digs.
Taylor Ferneding contributed 12 assists combined.
Amber Halbur also had five kills and five digs for the Wolves. Bianca Cadwell wound up with 10 digs.