IKM-Manning girls in consolation matches of conference tournament

The IKM-Manning girls went 0-3 in matches and 0-6 in games in the consolation bracket of the Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night at Avoca.

IKM-Manning lost to Oakland Riverside (21-17, 21-12), AHST/Walnut (21-15, 21-16) and Logan-Magnolia (21-13, 21-13).

The Wolves fell to 1-27 overall in matches and 5-64 in games played on the season.

Kylie Powers led all IKM-Manning hitters with nine total kills.

Megan Williams added seven kills. Jessica Christensen had four kills and three digs.

Taylor Ferneding contributed 12 assists combined.