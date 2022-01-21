IKM-Manning girls knock off AHST/Walnut at home

The IKM-Manning basketball teams earned a Western Iowa Conference split with AHST/Walnut on Tuesday night at Manning.

In the opener, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings with a 48-37 triumph at home.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ squad fell behind 26-7 after one quarter and never recovered in a 63-34 loss to the Class 1A, fourth-ranked Vikings.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning ran its win streak to two games, as the Wolves moved to 5-6 in WIC play and 5-8 overall after Tuesday’s 11-point victory.

The win also avenged a 47-43 setback to AHST/W back on December 7 at Avoca.

IKM-Manning led a tight game throughout with leads of 15-12 after one quarter, 22-17 at halftime and 34-26 going into the fourth.

Macie Doyel scored 16 points, grabbed five steals and pulled down three rebounds for IKM-Manning.

Mabel Langel also had 16 points with six boards for the Wolves.

Bianca Cadwell had another strong all-around effort with eight points, nine boards, three assists, two steals and one shot block.

Taylor Ferneding tallied six points with four assists. Bailee Germer added two points, five steals and three boards.

Boys’ results

AHST/Walnut knocked down 12 three-point baskets on the night, as the IKM-Manning boys fell to 2-9 in WIC play and 3-10 overall after Tuesday’s 29-point loss at home.

The visiting Vikings, up 26-7 after one quarter, led 37-14 at halftime and 53-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Amos Rasmussen led the host Wolves with nine points, adding three boards and three assists.

Conner Halbur chipped in with eight points and five boards.

Caden Keller had seven points, five boards and one shot block.

Nolan Ramsey finished with three points and two assists. Reed Hinners also had three points and three boards.

Dalton Gross added two points and three boards, while Lane Sams wound up with two points and two boards.