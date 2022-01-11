IKM-Manning girls knock off Tri-Center in league competition

The IKM-Manning girls and boys hosted Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference makeup basketball games on Thursday night at Manning.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls picked up their second straight win with a 51-36 victory.
In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club watched a five-point lead at halftime disappear, as Tri-Center rallied for a 54-46 triumph over the host Wolves.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning’s 15-point win moved Gene Rasmussen’s squad to 3-4 in WIC play and 3-6 overall on the season.
The Wolves jumped up 16-8 after one quarter and led 23-16 at halftime.
Up 36-26 after three quarters, IKM-Manning then outscored the Trojans 15-8 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Bianca Cadwell paced IKM-Manning with 17 points, adding four steals and two rebounds.
Taylor Ferneding contributed 10 points, seven boards and four steals.
Abby Neiheisel had eight points and two shot blocks. Bailee Germer finished with seven points, three assists, three steals and two boards.
Mabel Langel also had four points, five boards and five steals for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
Thursday’s eight-point setback dropped IKM-Manning to 1-6 in WIC action and 2-7 overall.
The Wolves got out strong with a 17-9 first-quarter lead and led 27-22 at halftime, but Tri-Center outscored the hosts 12-6 in the third quarter to take a 34-33 lead into the fourth.
The visiting Trojans then held a 20-13 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes for the win away from home.
Amos Rasmussen led Wagner’s club with 14 points to go with two boards and one steal.
Conner Halbur added 12 points and 12 boards.
Ross Kusel had eight points, two boards and two assists.
Caden Keller chipped in with six points and seven boards.
Luke Ramsey also had six points with six assists, while Nolan Ramsey finished with four points, four boards and four assists.