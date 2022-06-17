IKM-Manning girls knock off Tri-Center

The IKM-Manning girls snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 10-7 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over Tri-Center at Irwin.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 2-6 in WIC play and 2-7 overall.

Down 1-0 after a half inning, IKM-Manning responded with five runs in its half of the first to take the lead for good at 5-1.

IKM-M led 7-1 when T-C scored three times in the top of the fifth to make it 7-5. The Wolves answered with two in their half of the fifth to make it 9-5.

T-C got two runs in the top of the sixth to pull to within 9-7. The Wolves ended the scoring with a run in their half of the sixth.

Ella Richards threw all seven innings for IKM-M, allowing seven runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

Alikxa McGinn went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Wolves. Hannah McKinney was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in.