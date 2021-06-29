 Skip to main content
IKM-Manning girls limited to one run in league loss to Vikings
The IKM-Manning girls got runners on, but only one managed to cross the plate, as the Wolves suffered an 11-1 Western Iowa Conference softball loss in five innings to AHST/Walnut on Thursday night at Irwin.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-16 in WIC action and 0-17 overall on the season.

Leading 1-0 after one inning, AHST/W plated four runs in the top of the third. The Vikings then pushed one run across in the fourth and five more in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

IKM-Manning finished the night with just two hits.

Ella Richards and Alexis Gruhn each singled for IKM-Manning.

Jessica Christensen scored the Wolves’ lone run in the third.

Brooke Booth tossed two and two-thirds innings in the cirlce, allowing five runs with one strikeout and two walks in the contest.

