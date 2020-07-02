IKM-Manning girls net 12 hits in WIC loss to Riverside

IKM-Manning rang up 12 hits on Tuesday night, but the Wolves suffered a 15-8 Western Iowa Conference softball loss to Riverside at Irwin.
It was the third consecutive setback for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 2-5 in the WIC and 2-8 overall.
With the win, coupled with AHST/Walnut’s victory over Underwood on Tuesday night, Riverside was able to claim the WIC regular season championship.
The Wolves actually led 7-5 after four innings, but then the Bulldogs plated seven runs in the top of the fifth to take a 12-7 lead.
IKM-Manning got a run back in the lower half of the fifth on a solo home run to left by Zoey Melton, but then Riverside scored three runs in the top of the seventh to end the scoring.
Emily Kerkhoff went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead IKM-Manning’s hitting attack.
Bianca Cadwell went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Joanna Freese was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Melton also went 2-for-3 with her home run and two runs. Jessica Christensen finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Amber Halbur also was 1-for-4 with one RBI, while Miranda Benton wound up 1-for-4 with one run for the Wolves.
Melton tossed four innings for the hosts, allowing seven runs on only three hits with two strikeouts and 10 walks.
Ella Richards also threw three innings, yielding eight runs (one earned) on five hits with two Ks and four walks.