IKM-Manning girls overwhelmed by Underwood in 2A regional play

The IKM-Manning girls fell behind Underwood 11-0 in the first thre minutes on Friday night and never recovered, as the Wolves suffered a 61-20 loss to the Eagles in a Class 2A regional basketball semifinal game at Underwood.

The 41-point setback ended IKM-Manning’s season at 8-15 overall under veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen, whose team reached the semifinal round after defeating Logan-Magnolia for the first time in three games this season in a quarterfinal matchup on February 15 at Logan.

Underwood, on the other hand, picked up its third win over IKM-Manning this season in moving to 21-2 overall.

The Eagles will take on Treynor (21-2) in the Region 8 title game tonight at Lewis Central High School at Council Bluffs.

In Friday’s game, Underwood raced out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. The Eagles then outscored the Wolves 23-4 in the second quarter to take a 40-10 advantage at halftime.

A 15-6 scoring differential for Underwood in the third quarter opened up a 55-16 lead for the hosts going into the fourth.

Underwood led 59-20 with five minutes remaining in the game and only two points were put on the board the rest of the way.

Bianca Cadwell scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists and had two steals for IKM-Manning.

Mabel Langel also had six points with five boards and two steals.

Morgan Hanson had five points, three boards and one steal. Macie Doyel chipped in with three points, two boards and one steal.

Taylor Ferneding had five rebounds as well for the Wolves, which lost their two Western Iowa Conference regular season matchup with Underwood by 40 and 30 points, respectively.

“This was a tough matchup for us. Their inside-outside game was just too much for us to handle tonight,” commented IKM-Manning’s Rasmussen.

“We just couldn’t get them to turn the ball over like we wanted to. Our plan was to try and spread them out offensively and get to the basket if we could. Defensively, we had a hard time getting to the corners and they were able to knock down shots, which only opened up their inside game,” he added.

Friday’s game was the final contest for three IKM-Manning seniors in Cadwell, Ferneding and Doyel.

“I appreciate everything they’ve done over the past four years. All three have really grown since being freshmen,” Rasmussen said.